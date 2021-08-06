Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

