Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $49.15, but opened at $51.55. Belden shares last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 498 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Get Belden alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Belden by 1,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Belden during the first quarter valued at $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Belden by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.