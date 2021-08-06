Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJN remained flat at $$25.35 during midday trading on Friday. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,932. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

