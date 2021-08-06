Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $726,000 Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Arco Platform worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of ARCE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $27.83. 2,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.10 million, a P/E ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

