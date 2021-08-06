Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 5,902 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 159,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

