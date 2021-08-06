Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 8,050 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE XOM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
