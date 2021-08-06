Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 8,050 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

