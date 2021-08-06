Ben Errez Sells 192,000 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Director Ben Errez sold 192,000 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GBOX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.06% and a negative return on equity of 145.10%.
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
