Ben Errez Sells 192,000 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Director Ben Errez sold 192,000 shares of GreenBox POS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GBOX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative net margin of 100.06% and a negative return on equity of 145.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenBox POS by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

