Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.

BHE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 159,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,038. The company has a market capitalization of $948.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

