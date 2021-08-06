Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.85 ($73.94).

FRA:DPW opened at €57.87 ($68.08) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.53.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

