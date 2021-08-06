Berenberg Bank Lowers Meggitt (LON:MGGT) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 722.40 ($9.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.90. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.87.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.