Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £411.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.51.
About Yellow Cake
