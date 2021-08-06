Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £411.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.51.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.