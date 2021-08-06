Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

