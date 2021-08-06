Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp raised Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Berry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $420.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.93.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

