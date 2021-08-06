Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $429.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.93.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

