Better Choice Company Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Better Choice had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Better Choice alerts:

BTTR opened at $4.00 on Friday. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.