Bfsg LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,060,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.99. 104,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,705. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

