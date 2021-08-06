Bfsg LLC Buys 12,021 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

