Bfsg LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.57. 367,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

