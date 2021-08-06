Bfsg LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.90. 109,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.