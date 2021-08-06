Bfsg LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.67. 221,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

