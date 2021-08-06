Bfsg LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

SHY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.22. 1,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,388. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

