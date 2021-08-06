Bfsg LLC Sells 6,609 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $23,158,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of InMode by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,758. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

