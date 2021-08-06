BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.72. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

