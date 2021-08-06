BIKI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $341,578.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $341,578.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BIKI has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.62 or 0.00893920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00097930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042398 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

