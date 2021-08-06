BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.61. 5,767,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

