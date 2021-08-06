Biophytis SA’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis’ (NASDAQ:BPTS) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Biophytis had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $20,100,000 based on an initial share price of $16.75. After the expiration of Biophytis’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

