Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Tops $72.25 on Major Exchanges

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $72.25 or 0.00167933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $971,271.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00864929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00096459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,187 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

