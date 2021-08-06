Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and approximately $493,074.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $85.24 or 0.00209063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.