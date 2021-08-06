Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 125.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

