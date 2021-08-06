Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $62.68

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $62.68 or 0.00145120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $719.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,193.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01305782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00338705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

