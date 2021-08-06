Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.62 or 0.00130480 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $974.17 million and approximately $80.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00297358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00151776 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

