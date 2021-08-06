BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.