BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE MQT opened at $14.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
