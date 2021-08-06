BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

