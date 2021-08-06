Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

