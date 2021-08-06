Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $572,241.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00898776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042658 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.