Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLBRF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday.

Bloomberry Resorts Company Profile

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in developing tourist facilities, casino entertainment, and hotel and amusement-themed projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Philippines and Korea. The company was founded on May 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Paranaque, Philippines.

