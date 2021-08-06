Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BLBRF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday.
