Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.64. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

BLMN opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

