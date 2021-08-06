Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%.

Shares of BVH stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

