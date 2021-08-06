Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

