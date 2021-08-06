BOLT Trading Up 22.6% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $173,107.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00864991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00097373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00042452 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

