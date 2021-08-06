BOMB (BOMB) Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $250,982.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00006199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,831.56 or 1.00093804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,323 coins and its circulating supply is 904,535 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

