Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $33.23 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $33.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $32.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2022 earnings at $90.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.60 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,207.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,232.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

