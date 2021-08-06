Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,451.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4,132.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,188.33. 14,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

