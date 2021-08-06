Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $30.25 on Friday, reaching $2,177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,232.56. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

