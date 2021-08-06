Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $87.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE BOOT opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

