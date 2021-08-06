Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 94,450 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. Sunrun accounts for approximately 2.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,056. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $4.44 on Friday, reaching $49.01. 233,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,871. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.