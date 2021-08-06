Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 13,180 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 4.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.58. 32,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

