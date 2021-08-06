Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 1,625 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 82,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

