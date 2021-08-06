Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

BAH stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

