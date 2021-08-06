Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAY stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

